    Srinidhi Shetty's Injured & This Picture Is The PROOF! Will She Take A Break From KGF 2 Shoot?

    None ever thought a Kannada would go on to define the history of films. KGF, which released last year, continues to roar loud. The makers have already begun working on its sequel and the fans can't wait to learn more about it at every given chance. Reena is one of the most liked characters from the film. Though she did not have much to showcase in the original film, the makers and the actress herself revealed that she'll be playing a prominent role in the sequel. However, Srinidhi Shetty is now injured. She shared a picture on the social media which is making everyone wonder if she would be taking a break from KGF Chapter 2's shoot.

    The actress took to her Instagram to hare two pictures. In both the pictures, she's seen wearing a cast on her right hand. In one picture she is seen petting a calf and in another carrying a puppy. Looking at the pictures one can say that she's recovering from the injury.

    Meanwhile, the fans are concerned about their favorite actress' health and also are asking if it would affect the filming of KGF Chapter 2. She however has not stated the reason behind the injured hand or commented on continuing to shoot for the film.

    The lead actor Yash was until recently busy with the elections as he was one of the actors who constantly campaigned for Sumalatha Ambareesh ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

