Srinidhi Shetty Learns Martial Arts For 10 Days In A Row! KGF 2 Action Scenes To Include Her?
KGF Chapter 2 has gone on floors and the lead actor Yash started shooting his bit recently. After the success of the original film, the audience are predicting that the sequel will have much more to offer. Though, fans had no qualms about KGF Chapter 1, a few wondered how the female lead's role was relevant to the plot. Later, the actress herself clarified that she will be seen playing a prominent role in the sequel. We just found out that Srinidhi Shetty learned martial arts for 10 days in a row! Will the major action scenes in KGF Chapter 2 include Srinidhi in them? Deets inside!
Srinidhi Learns Martial Arts
KGF's lead actress Srinidhi Shetty shared a picture of herself practising the martial arts form Kalaripayattu. She wrote, "For the last 10 days I woke up to learn this amazing martial art, Kalaripayattu!! (more than just martial arts, but a whole system in itself) ❤."
She's Grateful For The Opportunity
In the caption, she also mentioned, "Most definitely this is one of the best thing that happened to me in the recent times...Thank you @playadishakti for everything 🙏🏻 #grateful..Thank you @mr_akshay_sekhar for being such a good teacher and for bearing with us."
Truth Revealed!
Looking at the pictures of Srinidhi training hard would make anyone think that the actress is preparing for her next. However, she chose to learn the art form out of her personal interest. We can't tell for sure if her skills would come of help in the film!
She Loves Travelling
Srinidhi loves travelling. Her Instagram is filled with pictures from her trips across India and the world. Sharing the above picture with a fan, she wrote, "I love trekking because, the mountains often gives you the best perspective of life, that you are just a tiny minuscule in the existence..."
