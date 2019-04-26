English
    Srinidhi Shetty's Preparation For KGF Chapter 2 Begins! Says 'The Real Test Starts Now'

    KGF fever has taken over the mass yet again. A few weeks ago, the makers announced the sequel to this blockbuster film. Ever since, fans have been highly curious to learn every possible detail about it. Yash himself told in an interview that KGF Chapter 2 is going to be bigger and better. Therefore, the audience has a lot of expectations from the film. Meanwhile, the lead actress Srinidhi Shetty has started her preparations for the sequel. She has stated that the real test for her has begun!

    Srinidhi Shettys Preparation For KGF Chapter 2 Begins!

    In the original film, Srinidhi Shetty had a minimal role to play. Just when fans thought her character wasn't seen enough on the screen, it was revealed that Reena will be playing a prominent role in KGF Chapter 2. She told in an interview, "Reena's character just had an introduction in KGF: Chapter 1! From my end, 'Picture abi baaki hai!' The real test starts now!"

    Apparently, she has been held with a lot of preparation tasks. The engineer-turned-actress' schedule is filled with workshops, costume trials and a lot of discussion with director Prashanth Neel about her role.

    Amidst all this, one question continues to haunt the fans. Which is, 'Will Reena and Rocky Bhai get married?' When the same was asked to the actress during a live interaction with fans, she told them to wait and watch.

    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 15:39 [IST]
