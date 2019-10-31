Srinidhi Shetty Starts Shooting For Her Tamil Film! Does That Mean KGF Chapter 2 Has Wrapped Up?

Engineer-turned-actress Srinidhi Shetty never planned on making it big in the film industry. But destiny had different plans for the former Miss Supranational, who achieved fame overnight by featuring as the female lead in KGF Chapter 1. Her dialogues in the original film were minimal, but her screen presence went on to earn the actress immense appreciation. While she was still filming KGF Chapter 2, Srinidhi Shetty landed a Tamil film, for which she has already begun shooting!

The actress herself revealed a few days ago that she's signed a deal with Tamil filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu, for his upcoming film which features Vikram in the lead. She said, "I have been in talks for this film for a while, but everything eventually fell in place this week. I have been a fan of Ajay's work. His Imaikkaa Nodigal had me on the edge of my seat till the end. I loved his writing. So, I'm glad that I got to sign his film. To add to that, the team includes a star like Vikram sir and has AR Rahman doing the music. It definitely is a big project that excited me."

According to The Times of India's latest reports, the unnamed Tamil film went on floors recently and Srinidhi has already completed one week of the shoot. This makes us wonder about KGF Chapter 2's developments.

Previously, Srinidhi Shetty had stated that she wouldn't take up any other project until KGF's sequel wraps up. Now that she's working on her next, does that mean KGF Chapter 2's shoot is complete? Well, only its makers can tell us the truth, who have remained discreet about the same from the start. It could also be that Srinidhi has completed shooting her bit for KGF Chapter 2 and has now started working on her next film.