Srinidhi Shetty Worked On Her Birthday! Was Seen On The Sets Of KGF Chapter 2

Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 1 brought before the audience a fresh face to essay the role of Reena. Engineer-turned-actress Srinidhi Shetty became an overnight sensation when the film hit theatres. However, she wasn't new to fame as she paved her way into the film industry after winning the Ms Supranational title in 2016. But she liked to remain grounded. Yesterday, the actress turned a year older but chose to work on her birthday. She was spotted on the sets of her upcoming film, KGF Chapter 2!

Srinidhi may only be one film old, but she is on a par with some of the most well-established actresses in the South Indian film industry. Recently, it was confirmed that she has signed a Tamil film, opposite Vikram. The makers have a different role in mind for Srinidhi, unlike Reena in KGF.

A few days ago, Tamil director Ajay Gnanamuthu further confirmed the news of casting Srinidhi in his film. The filmmaker said his team was particular about roping in a new face as the lead actor Vikram has featured opposite a majority of the Tamil actresses. Reportedly, his team came across a few of Srinidhi's videos and pictures online, which was followed by a small audition. "Her looks, mannerisms and her talent in acting worked well for this commercial film," he had said.

Talking about collaborating with such big names of the Tamil industry, the actress said, "I have been a fan of Ajay's work. His Imaikkaa Nodigal had me on the edge of my seat till the end. I loved his writing. So I'm glad that I got to sign his film. To add to that, the team includes a star like Vikram sir and has AR Rahman doing the music. It definitely is a big project that excited me."