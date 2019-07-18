Sruthi Hariharan Pregnancy Post Spammed With Disgusting Comments! Pratham Defends Actress & Her Baby

Sandalwood actress Sruthi Hariharan had stayed aloof from the film industry following her infamous #MeToo incident. While several speculations regarding her distance from the glam world were making rounds on the internet, the actress put an end to all of it by making a big announcement yesterday. The Godhi Banna actress revealed that she was expecting her first child. However, Surthi Hariharana social media post regarding her pregnancy was spammed with a lot of disgusting comments. Some users went ahead and tagged Arjun Sarja in it.

However, this did not go well with the former Bigg Boss winner Pratham, who slammed the haters. Defending the actress and her unborn child, Pratham wrote a long note, to stop the menace. He said, "I would like to point at two important factors. I don't usually comment on anybody's profile. No matter how much you resent anyone, do not project it on an unborn child. Who are you to comment on the child's character?"

"Also, stop tagging Arjun Sarja in the posts. Why are you speaking ill of a child who hasn't even seen been born yet? Do not turn the situation embarrassing. No one had spoken about it. But I chose to address it," added Pratham.

Sruthi Hariharan was also happy about Pratham's comment and thanked him for it. But, the actress' fans are extremely happy to hear the good news. Many, including her celebrity friends congratulated her on turning a mother.

Sruthi Hariharan is married to choreographer Raam. She had maintained her marriage a secret as she felt it would affect her career. In another interview Sruthi revealed that she lost several offers after sharing her #MeToo experience on a public platform.