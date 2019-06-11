English
    Sruthi Hariharan Returns To Social Media To Grieve! For The First Time After #MeToo

    She is known for wearing her heart on the sleeve and has established herself as a successful actress in Sandalwood through pure talent. We are talking about none other than the Godhi Banna beauty Sruthi Hariharan. She is one of the top actresses of the Kannada film industry. But, last year was hard on her. After calling out senior actor Arjun Sarja following the infamous #MeToo case, she went aloof. She only spoke about her film Nathicharami briefly, whenever she faced the media. Yesterday, she finally returned to social media only to grieve.

    Sruthi Hariharan was seen for the first time on Twitter nearly after six months. The actress decided to get back on this platform to pay her condolence to late Girish Karnad, who passed away yesterday. She wrote, "Taking to social media after ages only to express my grief of losing a true legend. A man, I had the good fortune of meeting and working with just once.His simplicity and intelligence leaves you in awe. He remains immortal and in our hearts. #RIPGirishKarnad sir."

    The previous post she shared was on November 25, 2018, regarding violence against women. A few months back, while speaking to a renowned publication, the actress revealed that she hasn't been receiving as many offers from Sandalwood after her involvement in #MeToo.

    The actress, however, has always maintained a lot of privacy surrounding her personal life. Until a long time, she hadn't even spoken about her marriage to beau Raam Kumar.

