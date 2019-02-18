English
    Sruthi Hariharan REVEALS She's Married! 'Have Been In A Committed Relationship For A Very Long Time'

    Last year, when Sandalwood actress Sruthi Hariharan came forward to share her #MeToo story, reports started making rounds that she was secretly married. Apparently, she even mentioned her husband's name in the police complaint that she filed against senior actor Arjun Sarja. But, Shruti never confirmed the news regarding her marriage and always seemed too hush hush around it. Recently, she was chosen by Bangalore Times as the Most Desirable Woman of 2018. During an interview with The Times Of India, the actress finally revealed that she's married. She also said that she had been in a long-term committed relationship prior to her wedding! Here's what she had to say about her personal life.

    'Got Married A Year Ago'

    Talking about an actress' relationship status affecting their profession, Sruthi said, "I have been in a committed relationship for a very long time. I got married a year ago, and there will be subsequent changes that will happen in my personal life, but I don't see any of that affecting my professional life at all."

    Who Is The Husband?

    Though Sruthi confirmed that she's married, she chose not to name her husband. Reports suggest that when she filed the police complaint against Arjun Sarja, she mentioned 'W/O Raam Kumar'. She has even posted a few pictures with him on her Instagram handle with captions that talk about their relationship.

    7 Years Of Dating

    Last year, Shruthi posted a selfie with Raam Kumar and captioned it, "An adventure we set out 7 years ago and here we are still driving each other mad 😋... If I were a ship who loved sailing the sea, you'd be the anchor.. asking me to take a breather and actually LIVE ... ☺ Thank you for making this journey more meaningful and joyful...Most importantly thank you for never stopping me from dreaming my lofty dreams - A lot of who I am today is cos of you ... Happy 7 to us" - (sic)

    She Hid Her Marriage Due To This

    Sruthi Hariharan might have now given a statement saying it's all right for an actress to be married despite the stereotypes. But, she herself chose to keep her marriage under the wraps fearing the possible damage it could cause to her profession.

    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 11:58 [IST]
