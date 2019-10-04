Sruthi Hariharan Shares First Video Of Her Newborn Baby; Rashmika Shares The Sweetest Comment!

Sruthi Introduces Her Baby Daughter

The actress captioned the video with a poem that read, "Little feet : "Someday I'll jump through puddles,take a stroll or run a race. Someday I'll cross the street or maybe walk in space. Someday I'll scale a mountain or join a ballet corps. Someday I'll walk a tightrope or swim the ocean floor. Someday these feet will do things that only heaven knows,but for today they're. Happy , just to wiggle all their toes"😊 ~unknown" - (sic)

2 Months Of Absolute Bliss

In the same post, Sruthi also said that she had never experienced this kind of love. The actress added, "Two months with you has been absolute madness ❤" - (sic) Fans couldn't stop gushing over the cuteness of this post!

Rashmika Mandanna's Comment Surprises Fans!

South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna seldom comments on the posts of fellow celebrities. However, she couldn't help but wish the best for Sruthi and her baby daughter. She wrote, "I pray t god you get all the happiness in the world." - (sic)

Sruthi Is Happily Married

Sruthi has always maintained a lot of privacy surrounding her personal life. Her pregnancy news came across as shocking as her secret wedding to long-time beau Ram. She once wrote on Instagram, "Marriage - to have a sleepover with your best friend every single day of the week 😌 #adaytocelebrate #friendship #everyday" - (sic)