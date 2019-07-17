Sruthi Hariharan Surprises Fans With Pregnancy News! Shares Pic Of Fully-grown Baby Bump
Sruthi Hariharan's presence in Sandalwood was drastically reduced after she came out with her #MeToo experience. Recently, she made a comeback on Twitter, but refrained from giving any information about her whereabouts. The actress who is known for wearing her heart on the sleeve and not being intimidated by the male-dominant industry that she's in, revealed in an interview that she lost several good offers after she accused senior actor Arjun Sarja in her #MeToo story. It was assumed that she was going through a bit of a rough phase until yesterday, when she took her fans by surprise with her pregnancy news! She even shared a picture of her fully-grown baby bump.
Sruthi Announces Pregnancy
Yesterday, Sruthi shared the first picture of her pregnant self on Instagram and wrote, "To actually feel life beating within you .... to know that this is the beginning of a whole new journey .. and to finally acknowledge that clarity is over rated and sometimes it's all about the blur - brings us to this point 👶😊❣ Welcome to the circus little peanut ❤ We can't wait to see you 😊😊 PC : the super excited father to be @raam.kalari ❤🤸♂️" - (sic)
Friends & Fans Congratulate Her
An excited fan commented, "Oh my gorgeous girl 😘😘😘 you gonna be the most supercool mommy ❤️❤️❤️congratulationnssssss again sweetheart super happy for you" - (sic)
Sonu Wishes Sruthi
Kannada actress Sonu Gowda also wished Sruthi on her pregnancy. She wrote, "Congratulations sweets happy for you❤️❤️❤️ @raam.kalari congrats raam🤗🤗🤗 cant wait to see the lil one." (-sic)
A Fan Writes...
"@sruthi_hariharan22 Congratulations once again shru 😍 can't wait to come n hold the baby in my arms 😍😘🥰 loads of love and well wishes..! So happy for u and Raam ❤️" - (sic)
Ready To Pop
Going by her status, it seems like she's due any time soon! Sruthi has always maintained a lot of privacy surrounding her personal life. Even her marriage to Raam was a hush-hush affair. Talking about the same, she had stated in an interview, "I have been in a committed relationship for a very long time. I got married a year ago, and there will be subsequent changes that will happen in my personal life, but I don't see any of that affecting my professional life at all."
