Sruthi Hariharan Surprises Fans With Pregnancy News! Shares Pic Of Fully-grown Baby Bump

Sruthi Announces Pregnancy

Yesterday, Sruthi shared the first picture of her pregnant self on Instagram and wrote, "To actually feel life beating within you .... to know that this is the beginning of a whole new journey .. and to finally acknowledge that clarity is over rated and sometimes it's all about the blur - brings us to this point 👶😊❣ Welcome to the circus little peanut ❤ We can't wait to see you 😊😊 PC : the super excited father to be @raam.kalari ❤🤸‍♂️" - (sic)

Friends & Fans Congratulate Her

An excited fan commented, "Oh my gorgeous girl 😘😘😘 you gonna be the most supercool mommy ❤️❤️❤️congratulationnssssss again sweetheart super happy for you" - (sic)

Sonu Wishes Sruthi

Kannada actress Sonu Gowda also wished Sruthi on her pregnancy. She wrote, "Congratulations sweets happy for you❤️❤️❤️ @raam.kalari congrats raam🤗🤗🤗 cant wait to see the lil one." (-sic)

A Fan Writes...

"@sruthi_hariharan22 Congratulations once again shru 😍 can't wait to come n hold the baby in my arms 😍😘🥰 loads of love and well wishes..! So happy for u and Raam ❤️" - (sic)

Ready To Pop

Going by her status, it seems like she's due any time soon! Sruthi has always maintained a lot of privacy surrounding her personal life. Even her marriage to Raam was a hush-hush affair. Talking about the same, she had stated in an interview, "I have been in a committed relationship for a very long time. I got married a year ago, and there will be subsequent changes that will happen in my personal life, but I don't see any of that affecting my professional life at all."