Sruthi Hariharan With Husband Ram During Daughter's Naming Ceremony; Here's The Name They've Picked!

Sruthi Names Daughter In Presence Of Family

Ram took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with Sruthi Hariharan and the rest of the family, who were present at their daughter's naming ceremony. In the picture, Sruthi is seen clad in a pink and saffron silk saree, while husband Ram dressed in a yellow kurta is carrying the baby.

They've Picked A Beautiful Name

For a long time, Sruthi's fans are eagerly waiting to know what name she has picked for her daughter. Unlike other celebrities who are being highly creative with their children's names to stand out, the Nathicharami actress has chosen to name her baby daughter Janaki.

Motherhood Has Changed Her

The actress is rejoicing the role of a new mother. She wrote on Instagram, "Two months with you has been absolute madness ❤ never knew love like this."

Her pregnancy news came across as a surprise to her fans as she had stayed away from social media for a long time following the infamous, Me Too controversy.

Fans Congratulate The Couple

Fans congratulated the couple by commenting,

@ kirikpartynithu24

"❤️Loads of love & Loads of wishes wishing all the happiness and joy in this world to u both" - (sic)

@ananyabhat_official

"Congratulations on the motherhood that is giving u an eternal happiness akka 😍 may the baby shruthi grow wider n stronger way beyond humanity n divinity 🥰. Daughter is a boon." - (sic)