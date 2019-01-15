Sudeep Accepts That Income Tax Raid At His Residence Was Due To His Mistake; Calls It Warning!
Kichha Sudeep was one of the actors targeted during the Sandalwood Income Tax raid. Initially, when he had issued a statement following the raid, the Pailwan actor had said that he isn't worried about it and also said that the officials are only doing their job. However, after visiting the Income Tax office on the Queen's Road in Bengaluru for further verification, Sudeep has accepted that it was his mistake that led to IT raid at his residence. He also said that the raid came as a warning to him. While talking to the media, he revealed more shocking details. Here's what Sudeep has to say about it.
'I Have Committed Mistake'
Though several actors such as Yash, Puneeth Rajkumar and producers were targeted during the raid, only Kiccha Sudeep has accepted that he is at fault. In a recent statement he issued, he said, " I have committed a little mistake, hence the Income Tax officials raided my residence".
He Supports The Officials
Sudeep further added that "the Income Tax officials only target the ones that might have some fault on their end. If I had been clean. They wouldn't have interrogated me." Apparently, after a few documents were acquired at his place, he visited the IT office for re-confirmation.
This Is A WARNING
Not all celebrities accept their mistakes with regard to such issues. But, Sudeep didn't hesitate from accepting his fault. He also said that he considers the recent raid as a warning and be careful henceforth.
Refusing To Answer Send Wrong Message
Ever since the raid took place, public has been constantly questioning these actors and producers. Talking about this Sudeep said, since actors and other celebrities are a part of fans' lives, refusing to give them a clarity about such issues only send out wrong message
Sudeep Wishes His Fans
Though the actor is current;y dealing with the recent IT raid, he took the time off to wish his fans on the occasion of Makara Sankranti. He Tweeted saying, " A very happy Sankranti to all the fans and family from your beloved Kichha. May all your wishes come true" - (sic)
