Sudeep Accepts That Income Tax Raid At His Residence Was Due To His Mistake; Calls It Warning!

'I Have Committed Mistake'

Though several actors such as Yash, Puneeth Rajkumar and producers were targeted during the raid, only Kiccha Sudeep has accepted that he is at fault. In a recent statement he issued, he said, " I have committed a little mistake, hence the Income Tax officials raided my residence".

He Supports The Officials

Sudeep further added that "the Income Tax officials only target the ones that might have some fault on their end. If I had been clean. They wouldn't have interrogated me." Apparently, after a few documents were acquired at his place, he visited the IT office for re-confirmation.

This Is A WARNING

Not all celebrities accept their mistakes with regard to such issues. But, Sudeep didn't hesitate from accepting his fault. He also said that he considers the recent raid as a warning and be careful henceforth.

Refusing To Answer Send Wrong Message

Ever since the raid took place, public has been constantly questioning these actors and producers. Talking about this Sudeep said, since actors and other celebrities are a part of fans' lives, refusing to give them a clarity about such issues only send out wrong message

Sudeep Wishes His Fans

Though the actor is current;y dealing with the recent IT raid, he took the time off to wish his fans on the occasion of Makara Sankranti. He Tweeted saying, " A very happy Sankranti to all the fans and family from your beloved Kichha. May all your wishes come true" - (sic)