Sudeep's Adorable Message For Wife Priya As She Congratulates Him On Completing 23 Years In Films!
Today, it's been 23 years since Kichha Sudeep entered Sandalwood. Over the last two decades, he has not only established himself as a brilliant actor, but emerged successful in many other facets of life, too. Celebrating this day, he shared a heart-warming note with his fans in which he has remembered his beautiful journey in the industry so far. His wife Priya also took to her Twitter handle to congratulate him on doing a great job for all these years. In response to that, Kichha Sudeep posted an adorable message. Fans and friends from the industry also wished the Pailwaan actor.
Sudeep's Adorable Message For Wife!
Priya Tweeted, "And greater times lie ahead for sure...Thank you for 23years of exemplary work". Kiccha responded saying,"Thank u soo mch fr th money n Scooty wth petrol filled 😁😁... life wouldn't have been easy ... Mch mch luv always piaaa @iampriya06 ...a by two chai at vishranthi stil pending ☕️... this time with a beautiful company,,,, my darling babie Sanu." - (sic)
Pavan Wadeyar
"Sir Thanks a lot for entertaining Us by your Fantabulous Acting from Past 23years @KicchaSudeep sir. But you still look like 23 year old boy. Super. Congratulations once again." - (sic)
Ritesh bhatkal
"Congratulations anna for completing 23 years of cinema journey and thanks a lot for entertaining crores of people with your Dedication Discipline Devotion and love towards the cinema.... we love you a lot anna❤️ @KicchaSudeep #23GloriousYearsOfKichchaSudeepa #Baadshah" - (sic)
Tharun Sudhir
"@KicchaSudeep sir from being a cricketer to a top chef u could have chosen any profession and for sure be as successful as u r today, but it was our luck that u choose CINEMA to entertain us & inspire us. All we can say is "THANK YOU" #23YearsOfKicchaSudeepCDP" - (sic)
Nitesh Nittur
"Congratulations @KicchaSudeep sir for the glorious 23 years of entertaining us ! Wishing many many more years of happiness and achievements #23YearsOfKicchaSudeep #Pailwaan" - (sic)
