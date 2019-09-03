Sudeep Apologises To His Fans; Says He'll Stop Celebrating His Birthday

Sandalwood's Badhshah Sudeep turned a year older yesterday. Like always, he made sure he met with his fans and celebrated the special day. Several pictures of Sudeep having a ball of a time with his fans are making rounds on the internet. But, some of the fans who couldn't meet him yesterday, took to social media to express their disappointment. Today, through a tweet, Sudeep apologised to his fans and said that he will stop celebrating his birthday henceforth.

Responding to fans hundreds and thousands of his fans who are upset with him, Sudeep tweeted, "If this's gonna make u all happy, I Wil surely stop celebrating. The money wch goes into a clelberation will help a few in need. I have met as many as I could yday till I had the energy as I'm stil recovering from my back injury. Apologies to all those whom I couldn't Meet." - (sic)

It is very unlike of him to address such issues on social media. He has himself stated in a recent interview that he doesn't pay heed to the happenings of social media, even if it concerns him. Seems like his fans' anger did affect him after all.

As mentioned in his post, the actor is recovering from a back injury that he sustained while filming an action sequence for his forthcoming film Kotigobba 3. A source close to the actor told Times of India that the doctors have advised him bed rest until he heals completely.

Meanwhile, his most-awaited film Pailwaan is hitting the theatres on September 12. Are you excited about watching it? Let us know in the comments below!