Sudeep: 'Bigg Boss Kannada 6 Is One Season I Didn't Enjoy Doing For A Lot Of Reasons'

Sandalwood actor Sudeep has become synonymous with the television reality show Bigg Boss Kannada after hosting all the seasons so far. But, not every season treated him similarly. At a press meet held before the launch of Season 7, Sudeep opened up about the difficulties he faced while hosting Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6 and how he just couldn't enjoy doing it for a lot of reasons.

When Season 6 of Bigg Boss Kannada aired and Sudeep appeared on the stage for the first time, the audiences were dumbstruck with his extremely slender frame. For the uninitiated, around the time, Sudeep had lost a drastic amount of weight to meet the demands of his role in Pailwaan. Sudeep said, throughout the last season, he struggled to even stand still on the stage, as he was too feeble.

"Frankly speaking, I did not enjoy doing the last season. Speaking the truth, I was trying to give my best. But, my physical problems restricted me from doing my job. Also, when the season was airing, Ambareesh mama passed away. I couldn't sit with peace of mind through a single episode," he said.

The Pailwaan actor further added, "With all due respect to everybody, something seemed wrong with the content too. I would like to convey something to the contestants through this stage. Don't get influenced by the previous personalities. You have to be yourself. People will also vote for you when you have something different to offer. I think too many things were happening at the time."

When asked which is his favourite season so far, the actor was quick to name the first. Not only did Sudeep like the contestants in it, but he also appreciates the fact that they were innocent and played fair.

