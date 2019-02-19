Sudeep's Female Fan Gets Him Emotional By Doing This; Pailwaan Actor Goes To Meet Her!

Sandalwood actor Sudeep has a huge fan following. Not only is he liked for his acting skills, but he's adored for his loving and caring nature. He's also known as the Badshah of Kannada film industry. Recently, one of his female fans did something that got the actor emotional. He took to Twitter to seek help to look for her. Now, he and his team are even going to meet her. Who is this fan? And what did she do that has had such an impact on the Pailwaan actor? Read below to know the whole story!

Yesterday, a video of a visually-challenged girl singing one of his songs was shared on Twitter. In the video, the young girl even tells that she's a huge fan of Sudeep and that she admires him a lot. She further added that once she would like to see him to her heart's content. Upon watching this video, an emotional Sudeep took to Twitter to respond.

He wrote, "Dono whether to feel happy for this love or sad for the condition of this angel.... Thank u for making this video reach me... May I know where is this child." - (sic). Apparently, they've found out about the little girl's whereabouts and his entire team will be meeting her today. Fans also requested the actor to meet the girl once upon watching the heart-wrenching video.

Recently, his film Villain was premiered on television. His fans were extremely excited and resorted to crazy ways to celebrate it. Pictures of the fans decorating the television screens with garlands and offering worship went viral!