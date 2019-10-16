    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sudeep's Bollywood Film Dabangg 3's Release To Clash With Darshan's Odeya? Star War Gets Intense!

      Makers of big-budget films are often apprehensive about their releases clashing with their counterparts. One such scenario arose this year when Pailwaan and Kurukshetra's initial release dates fell on the same day. Considering the enormity of the films, the releases were eventually rescheduled, days apart. And now, the latest reports suggest that the star war between the two of the biggest actors of the Kannada film industry, Sudeep and Darshan could get intense with their forthcoming releases, Dabangg 3 and Odeya, which are expected to clash at the box office!

      Sudeeps Dabangg 3 To Clash With Darshans Odeya?

      Dabangg 3, Bollywood's action-comedy, starring Salman Khan in the lead and Sudeep as the antagonist is expected to hit theatres on December 20. While this film's release date was announced long ago, wors is strong that even Darshan's Odeya might grace theatres on the same day. However, the makers of Darshan's film are yet to confirm the speculations.

      Unlike the previous Bollywood films that Sudeep has featured in, Dabangg 3 will be dubbed in Kannada as well. Reportedly, Salman Khan is dubbing his bit in Kannada, with the help of the Pailwaan actor. Fans of both parties are eagerly awaiting the movie's release.

      Meanwhile, Darshan is currently working on his next, Robert. His previous film Kurukshetra was a massive hit with the fans. It entered the Rs 100 crore club within a month, setting a new record in Sandalwood.

      When Pailwaan fell to pray to piracy on the day of its release, Darshan and Sudeep's fans engaged in a fierce social media war. Going by the latest reports, a clash in the releases of the two actors' films can cause a lot of tension among the fans, once again.

      Read more about: sudeep dabangg 3 darshan
      Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 15:16 [IST]
