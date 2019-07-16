Sudeep Has The Most Humble Things To Say About The Villain Director! Prem Shares An Emotional Tweet

Though the glitz and glamour prevalent in the entertainment industry overpower the emotional factors, there are always a few stars who believe in true relationships. While some get hitched for life, the others take pride in the achievements of their celebrity pals. One such star combo that has always inspired us in terms of the warm friendship is of Sudeep and director Prem's. Until now we had seen them share good laugh in each other's company. But now, Sudeep has the most-humble things to say about The Villain director. An emotional Prem upon hearing Kichcha's words, dedicated a heart-warming tweet.

Being one of the biggest stars of Sandalwood, Sudeep has worked with many directors. In a recent interview, he was asked who among Jogi Prem and Hebbuli Krishna is his favorite. Considering how smart the actor is his with his words, he went on to respond in a manner that took everyone by surprise.

He said, "They are both my brothers. I like them both. No matter what is being said about Prem in the entire world, he'll always remain a younger brother to me. However, Prem and Krishna are amazing human beings. I will always stand by them."

These words of Sudeep's got Prem emotional. He shared the clip from the Pailwaan actor's interview and wrote, "Words fall short to even explain how I feel right now after watching this video..ur the closest to my heart n always remain the dearest to me...thank you my darling @KicchaSudeep...love u" - (sic)

Sudeep and Prem have only worked in The Villian together. However, their friendship grew stronger with time despite not associating much with each other on the professional front. A couple of weeks ago, Prem accompanied Sudeep to Mumbai for Dabangg 3 shoot. The duo even shared a frame with Bollywood actor Salman Khan.