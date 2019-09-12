Sudeep Cleans The Floor At Pailwaan Press Meet; Proves He's A Hero In Real Life Too!

With an impeccable performance in his latest, Sudeep has further established himself as one of the most desired actors. Pailwaan which released across the world today opened to a great response. Fans aren't able to stop gushing over Kiccha's sculpted body and the chemistry he shares with the leading lady Aakanksha Singh. However, one of his gestures at the Pailwaan press meet is going viral on the internet. The actor was seen cleaning the floor, which was littered from a cake cutting ceremony. Fans are praising Sudeep for his simplicity and the thoughtful act, that proves his heroism in real life as well.

In the above picture shared by Bangalore Mirror on their Instagram page, Sudeep can be seen picking up the cake crumbs off the floor using a tissue. Aakanksha is spotted in the background, watching the actor do the needful. What better way to set the right example for someone who has just entered Sandalwood?

The publication wrote, "Like at this event, where he was promoting his film Pailwaan on Tuesday night, there was a cake and many celebrities joined in the celebrations. ⁣And when the celebrities got off the stage, the floor was littered with cake crumbs and remnants of a celebration. ⁣Not one to leave it to the housekeeping staff, Sudeep bent down, picked up the crumbs with a tissue paper and cleaned the floor." - (sic)

Upon seeing this, fans went on to praise Kiccha for being so humble despite all the stardom he has achieved. Some of the comments read, "srinirao8 - @kichchasudeepa...this is called being down to earth" - (sic) "nivi_rev- Thats why i like him 😍" "@adnanexoticars- Respect" - (sic)