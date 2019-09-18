English
    Sudeep Compared To Rajinikanth & Salman Khan By A Bollywood Superstar! Calls Them HUMAN SUPERSTARS

    Kannada actor Sudeep is currently rejoicing the success of his latest superhit Pailwaan. The film, which opened to a great response, has displayed outstanding run in the theatres in Karnataka. Sudeep's acting and screen presence as a professional wrestler is being highly praised by fans, critics and some of the biggest stars of the Indian film industry. Recently, a Bollywood actor went on to draw a comparison between Sudeep and superstars Salman Khan and Rajinikanth!

    Sudeep Compared With Rajinikanth & Salman Khan

    We are talking about none other than Sohail Khan, who is good friends with Sudeep. The actor's tweets about Pailwaan reflects the fact that he is a complete fan of the sports-centric film. However, his most recent tweet about three superstars, including his brother Salman Khan has attracted a lot of attention.

    Sohail tweeted, "I keep gaining more respect for my friend "Kiccha" in PEHLWAAN. He has beautifully spoken about social messages and still pleases his fans and dominates the box office. I suppose that's what makes Rajni sir/Salman bhai/Kiccha into "HUMAN SUPER STARS" ,they lead their real life and reel life with the same honesty, that's why they have the blessings of THE All MIGHTYand love from all❤." - (sic)

    Sudeep responded, "Thank u so much my brother @SohailKhan ✨.. These words frm u mean a lot. Mch luv n a tight hug." (sic) Sudeep is starring in Bollywood film Dabangg 3, which is being produced by Sohail Khan. These two actors bonded well during the shoot, which is reflected in their social media posts dedicated to each other. A few pictures of Salman, Sudeep, and Sohail from the sets have also garnered a lot of attention on social media.

