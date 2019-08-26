Sudeep Considers Himself Blessed To Be A Part Of Salman Khan's Life! Talks About Bonding & Love

Over the years, Kannada actor Sudeep has gained immense popularity among non-Kannada speaking audiences. The actor, who had previously played supporting roles in Bollywood films, is now essaying the role of the antagonist opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. Besides making headlines for featuring on the big screen together, these two superstars' friendship is attracting a lot of attention as well. Recently, Sudeep shared a goofy picture with the Bollywood actor and wrote that he considers himself blessed to be a part of Salman Khan's life!

Sudeep shared the above picture with the caption, "No this isn't another poster ....This is jus how he bonds if he luvs. Thank u @BeingSalmanKhan sir, For the place u have given me in ur life. Im honoured & blessed.#pailwaan." - (sic)

No this isn't another poster ....💪🏼

This is jus how he bonds if he luvs. 🤗🤗

Thank u @BeingSalmanKhan sir,,

For the place u have given me in ur life. Im honoured & blessed.#pailwaan. pic.twitter.com/NRvaSvguTX — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) August 24, 2019

For the uninitiated, this picture was captured when Sudeep along with his family visited Salman Khan at his residence in Mumbai. Kiccha's wife Priya and daughter Saanvi were seen posing with the Dabangg 3 lead actor and his pet pooch.

In another video that's making rounds on the internet, Sudeep and Salman are seen dancing with Dabangg 3 director Prabhu Deva. Fans are eagerly waiting for these actors to come together on the big screen.

Besides Bollywood's Dabanng 3, Sudeep is looking forward to the release of a series of films. In Kannada, his sport-centric flick Pailwaan is scheduled to be out on September 12. Its trailer went on to receive over 11 million views within 48 hours!

He is also a part of the Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the teaser of which released recently. He is also expected to host the next season of Bigg Boss Kannada, which is expected to begin in a few months.