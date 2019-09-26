Sudeep Criticised For Calling Hindi The National Language Of India; Pro-Kannadigas Call Him Biased!

Home Minister Amit Shah's decision to make Hindi the national language of India has received a lot of wrath from the non-Hindi speaking population. Several members of South Indian fraternity have opposed this owing to the impact this is going to have on the people residing in the Southern regions and the films made in regional languages. But, Sandalwood actor Sudeep, during Pailwaan's press meet in Mumbai called Hindi the national language of India. This statement of the actor is being subjected to severe criticism on social media.

Sudeep latest film Pailwaan was dubbed in multiple languages. During the promotion of Pehelwaan in Mumbai, the media asked the actor why he is emphasising more on the Hindi version of the film, compared to the other language. His response to this question has now gotten him entangled in controversy.

Sudeep stated, "That's because Hindi is the national language. Everything started from here, hence it always holds more weightage. According to me, there is larger number of people who speak Hindi compared to other languages. Hence, we are giving more preference to the Hindi version."

Meanwhile, several South Indian actors are openly protesting the thought of imposing Hindi as the national language. Superstar Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Shivrajkumar and Jaggesh are some of the stars opposing the central's much-debated idea.

Upon hearing Sudeep's opinion about the above, pro-Kannadigas are mercilessly trolling the actor on Twitter. While some are asking if he's unaware of the fact that Hindi isn't the national language, the rest are calling him biased. Since his fanbase among the Hindi speaking audiences has increased many folds in the past few years, people have to say that he's abandoning his language.

However, Sudeep hasn't reacted to the trolls and comments. He's currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Kotigobba 3 in Warsaw, Poland.