Sudeep & Darshan's Rare Pictures That Set Major Friendship Goals Before Their Infamous Fight!

They Started Their Careers Together

Darshan and Sudeep both started their careers in the Kannada film industry around the same time. While Darshan got his first break through the film Majestic, Sudeep rose to fame when he featured in Sparsha. But they never competed against each other.

Always By Each Other's Side

Their friendship grew strong over a period of time. Sudeep and Darshan would make sure they attended the launch of their friend's films and would even promote them on each other's behalf. Here's one of their rare pictures from an event.

When Things Fell Apart

However, in 2017, rumors started doing rounds that Sudeep and Darshan have gotten into a tiff. The duo even stopped appearing together in public. Later, Darshan himself confirmed the news by tweeting, "Me & Sudeep aren't Friends Anymore. We are just Actors working for Kannada Industry. No more speculations please. That's the end of it."

Sudeep's Reaction

After sharing the above tweet, Darshan unfollowed Sudeep on the social media site. But, Sudeep is still following Darshan and has refrained from talking about what exactly caused the trouble in their friendship.

'I've Never Spoken Ill Of Darshan'

In a recent interview, Sudeep said, "I've never spoken ill of Darshan and neither have I unfollowed him on Twitter. Only he knows what might have gone wrong between us. I have done all I could from my end. I have treated with the same respect as I would treat any of my fellow actors."