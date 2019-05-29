English
    Sudeep & Darshan Remember Ambareesh On His 69th Birth Anniversary; Share Emotional Tweets

    By
    |

    Today (May 29, 2019) is Rebel Star Ambareesh's 69th birth anniversary. The senior Kannada actor and politician passed away last year. His family and friends who celebrate his birthday every year, are disappointed that Ambi is not among us any more. Today, Sumalatha and the actor's fans visited his cemetery in Kanteerava studio to pay their respects. Meanwhile, Sudeep and Darshan also remembered Ambareesh on his birth anniversary by sharing emotional tweets.

    Sudeep & Darshan Remember Ambi On His Birth Anniversary

    Darshan shared an old picture with Ambareesh on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Today, it's Mandya's man Ambi Appaji's birthday. Though he isn't physical present among us, his presence and blessings will always be cherished. His love and values will always be watch his family and fans."

    Ambareesh always considered Darshan as one of his sons. Challenging Star was extremely dear to Dr Ambareesh. They have even acted in several movies together. Some of them include, Ambareesh, Bul Bul and the most recent Kurukshetra.

    Sudeep, who was also very close to the Rebel Star, took to his Twitter handle to remember him on his birth anniversary. He wrote, "Ur absence is highly felt mama...Luv u always..May 29th will never be the same again." Along with the tweet, Kiccha Sudeep even shared an old momochrome picture of Ambareesh on the social media site.

    Read more about: sudeep ambareesh darshan
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 16:24 [IST]
