Sudeep & Darshan Remember Ambareesh On His 69th Birth Anniversary; Share Emotional Tweets

Today (May 29, 2019) is Rebel Star Ambareesh's 69th birth anniversary. The senior Kannada actor and politician passed away last year. His family and friends who celebrate his birthday every year, are disappointed that Ambi is not among us any more. Today, Sumalatha and the actor's fans visited his cemetery in Kanteerava studio to pay their respects. Meanwhile, Sudeep and Darshan also remembered Ambareesh on his birth anniversary by sharing emotional tweets.

Darshan shared an old picture with Ambareesh on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Today, it's Mandya's man Ambi Appaji's birthday. Though he isn't physical present among us, his presence and blessings will always be cherished. His love and values will always be watch his family and fans."

Ambareesh always considered Darshan as one of his sons. Challenging Star was extremely dear to Dr Ambareesh. They have even acted in several movies together. Some of them include, Ambareesh, Bul Bul and the most recent Kurukshetra.

Ur absence is highly felt mama...

Luv u always.

May 29th wil never be the same again.

