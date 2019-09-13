Sudeep's Daughter Saanvi Is Proud Of Her Dad! Wife Priya Overwhelmed By His Performance In Pailwaan

After his previous film The Villain failed to keep up to the expectations of the fans, Sudeep returned with a bang in his latest Pailwaan. The sports-centric movie has represented Kiccha in a never-seen-before avatar, adding more shades to his character. Similar to his fans, the actor's family is also highly impressed with his work in the film. Upon watching Pailwaan, his daughter Saanvi said that her father made her proud, while wife Priya was truly overwhelmed. Read further details below.

Krishna's directorial Pailwaan saw a worldwide release yesterday. Despite lacking enough promotions, the movie opened to a great response, drawing the crowd in large numbers to the theatres across the nation. Sudeep's daughter Saanvi and wife also watched his film yesterday.

According to FilmiBeat Kannada reports, Pailwaan got Saanvi extremely emotional. After watching the film, she hugged Sudeep and said, "I am proud of you papa". Apparently, she even teared up as she just couldn't watch her father getting beaten up in the climax. Meanwhile, Sudeep's wife Priya was overwhelmed by his performance in the film. The actor was extremely happy with his family's reaction.

We wouldn't be wrong to call Pailwaan, one of Sudeep's finest works, considering the hard work he has put into shaping his character. The preparations for the movie included months of strict diet paired with intense training.

In a previous interview,he stated that Pailwaan has been a life-changing experience for him. Reportedly, he did not use a body double for any of his scenes and performed all of them by himself.

He told Times of India, "I am happy I did this film because there are a lot of disciplinary changes that happened at a personal level. More than the change, it is the decision to do it that matters."