Sudeep Dubbed For Pailwaan In All Languages But Malayalam! ‘Tongue Doesn’t Quite Twist’

‘I Did Not Try To Do It In Malayalam'

Sudeep is a multilingual actor and this is evident from his films, in which he voices his characters. Talking about dubbing for his next, the actor told TNIE, "I spent hours with dubbing artistes who have good accent, and the outcome is excellent. However, I did not try to do it in Malayalam."

Here's Why He Developed Cold Feet

Unlike other South Indian languages, Malayalam needs a lot of practice and patience to be spoken fluently. Sudeep just couldn't voice his character in the Malayalam version of Pailwaan. "The tongue doesn't quite twist while speaking the language," he was quoted as saying.

Expected To Release On Sept 12

Sudeep fans are genuinely disappointed as the makers of Pailwaan have been extremely uncertain about its release date. Several times, the dates have been pushed, making fans restless. Gossip birdies are suggesting that the makers have locked September 12, 2019, as the release date.

Pailwaan Vs Sahoo

Pailwaan isn't the only pan-Indian film that's hitting the theatres shortly. You also have Prabhas's Saaho that's hitting the screens on August 30 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. It is being rumoured that Pailwaan's release was pushed further to avoid a clash with Saaho.