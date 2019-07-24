English
    Sudeep Dubbed For Pailwaan In All Languages But Malayalam! ‘Tongue Doesn’t Quite Twist’

    By
    |

    Gone are the days when films were made only for a certain audience. These days, nearly all big releases are being released in multiple languages due to an increase in viewership and diversity. Sandalwood's upcoming film Pailwaan, which is expected to release on September 12, is being dubbed in four different languages besides Kannada. Lead actor Sudeep revealed that he dubbed for Pailwaan in all the four languages except Malayalam in an interview to The New Indian Express. Read to know why!

    ‘I Did Not Try To Do It In Malayalam'

    Sudeep is a multilingual actor and this is evident from his films, in which he voices his characters. Talking about dubbing for his next, the actor told TNIE, "I spent hours with dubbing artistes who have good accent, and the outcome is excellent. However, I did not try to do it in Malayalam."

    Here's Why He Developed Cold Feet

    Unlike other South Indian languages, Malayalam needs a lot of practice and patience to be spoken fluently. Sudeep just couldn't voice his character in the Malayalam version of Pailwaan. "The tongue doesn't quite twist while speaking the language," he was quoted as saying.

    Expected To Release On Sept 12

    Sudeep fans are genuinely disappointed as the makers of Pailwaan have been extremely uncertain about its release date. Several times, the dates have been pushed, making fans restless. Gossip birdies are suggesting that the makers have locked September 12, 2019, as the release date.

    Pailwaan Vs Sahoo

    Pailwaan isn't the only pan-Indian film that's hitting the theatres shortly. You also have Prabhas's Saaho that's hitting the screens on August 30 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. It is being rumoured that Pailwaan's release was pushed further to avoid a clash with Saaho.

