Sudeep Drops Out Of Madakari Nayaka; 'I Don't Want To Compete With Darshan & Create Controversy'!

'I'm Not Doing The Film'

The Pailwaan actor said, It's true that I was really excited about working in the film Madakari Nayaka. But, now I don't want to do it anymore. When I met with the producer Rockline Venkatesh, I told him I am dropping out of the film and wished him luck to do it well."

'One Has To Put His Sword Down'

"When two parties are fighting, I believe one has put his sword down. Several achievers have come, created history and gone. And now, I don't ant to fight over something. That doesn't mean I have compromised on my passion. Let are emotions be reflected in the movie we work on.", the actor said.

Controversies Are Being Created

Sudeep further added that, neither he or the other party have ever wanted to create controversies regarding the film. But, several rumors are making rounds and that I feel is inevitable. A lot of years and time have been invested on making this film. Not only me, but many have been disappointing to learn that I am not doing the film. But, I've told there is no need to feel so"

Nothing Should Disturb The Story

Talking about what goes behind making such great movies, Sudeep said, " Working on any biopic or historical piece is a huge responsibility. Rockline has taken up that responsibility. I have no issues irrespective of who is doing the film. I felt, our issues shouldn't affect or disturb the story"

Movie Will Be Made Again If Needed

"It isn't like no one is going to work on this film and not that I wouldn't do it either. Even upon watching the move, if we feel there's more to the story, then I shall considering doing another film. A lot of money is invested in making a film. Therefore, we should try avoiding uncalled expenditure and rather use it on another film."