Sudeep Drops Out Of Madakari Nayaka; 'I Don't Want To Compete With Darshan & Create Controversy'!
Kiccha Sudeep and Challenging Star Darshan are undoubtedly two of the most liked actors of Sandalwood. They have always been in the news for being on par with each other; be it for the kind of cinemas they make or popularity they have have earned. A while ago, reports were making rounds that Sudeep and Darshan are both working on the biopic movie based on the life of the great ruler of Chitradurga, Madakari Nayaka. And now, Kichha Sudeep has revealed that he has dropped out of the movie. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, Sudeep has said that he doesn't want to compete with Darshan and give room to unnecessary controversies. Reveals more shocking details.
'I'm Not Doing The Film'
The Pailwaan actor said, It's true that I was really excited about working in the film Madakari Nayaka. But, now I don't want to do it anymore. When I met with the producer Rockline Venkatesh, I told him I am dropping out of the film and wished him luck to do it well."
'One Has To Put His Sword Down'
"When two parties are fighting, I believe one has put his sword down. Several achievers have come, created history and gone. And now, I don't ant to fight over something. That doesn't mean I have compromised on my passion. Let are emotions be reflected in the movie we work on.", the actor said.
Controversies Are Being Created
Sudeep further added that, neither he or the other party have ever wanted to create controversies regarding the film. But, several rumors are making rounds and that I feel is inevitable. A lot of years and time have been invested on making this film. Not only me, but many have been disappointing to learn that I am not doing the film. But, I've told there is no need to feel so"
Nothing Should Disturb The Story
Talking about what goes behind making such great movies, Sudeep said, " Working on any biopic or historical piece is a huge responsibility. Rockline has taken up that responsibility. I have no issues irrespective of who is doing the film. I felt, our issues shouldn't affect or disturb the story"
Movie Will Be Made Again If Needed
"It isn't like no one is going to work on this film and not that I wouldn't do it either. Even upon watching the move, if we feel there's more to the story, then I shall considering doing another film. A lot of money is invested in making a film. Therefore, we should try avoiding uncalled expenditure and rather use it on another film."
