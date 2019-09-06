Sudeep's Fan Builds A Library & Names It After The Actor! Calls It 'Kiccha's World'

Over the years, Sudeep has grown to become a favorite among audiences outside of Karnataka as well. We have come across several instances wherein, the actor has witnessed some of the craziest things done by his fans, out of pure love and affection. And now, one of his fans has constructed a library and named it after him. It's being called 'Kichha's World'. Overwhelmed by the gesture, Sudeep shared a picture of the library on his Twitter handle and thanked his fan.

Recently, the actor turned a year older. Like every year, this year too, Sudeep made time to celebrate his special day with fans. However, due to the back injury that he sustained while shooting for Kotigobba 3, he couldn't meet with all of his fans. This didn't go well with a few of them, who expressed disappointment in Sudeep and asked him not to celebrate his birthday henceforth.

Sudeep responded with a tweet, "If this's gonna make u all happy, I Wil surely stop celebrating. The money wch goes into a clelberation will help a few in need. I have met as many as I could yday till I had the energy as I'm stil recovering from my back injury. Apologies to all those whom I couldn't Meet." - (sic)

In a previous interview, Sudeep shared some of the craziest encounters he has had with his fans, including some of them getting his names and pictures inked all over the body. However, having a library built and named after him would have brought immense joy to the actor.