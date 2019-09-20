Sudeep Fans In Trouble For Sacrificing Live Goat During Pailwaan Release; Animal Activists File Case

Sandalwood has witnessed some of the craziest fan moments for decades now. However, Sudeep fans' recent act is being severely criticised. A live goat was sacrificed in public during Pailwaan launch, which is being highly condemned by animal activists. A complaint has been filed with the DG and IG of Karnataka Police, against Sudeep fans involved in the barbaric act. An illegal sacrifice of an animal had taken place earlier as well when Sudeep's previous film released last year.

Though the actor expressed his disappointment by calling the act 'barbaric and inhumane', his social media message doesn't seem to have had an impact on the fans. The video showing the beheading of the goat has gone viral on the internet, earning a lot of wrath from the public.

Addressing the issue, Nevina Kamath, secretary, Action for Animal Justice (AAJ), told Bangalore Mirror, "It shows the failure of (the) administration to bring the rule of law into the public domain. We have been requesting the authorities to create awareness about the laws on animal protection."

"The people who sacrificed the animal want to be recognised for it and have shared it on the social media, portraying the actor as a deity. We request that a suo moto action be taken immediately against the violators. How can the police sit idle when the video is going viral?" she further added.

Sudeep fans, however, seem unapologetic about their action. Despite protests on several occasions, they continue to celebrate their favourite star and films surrounded by bloodshed and cringe-worthy practices.

Following the recent indecent in Chitradurga, activists are urging the Karnataka police to take strict action against the accused. Terming the illegal sacrifice of animals, a criminal offence, another social activist Arun Prasad stated, "The IGP of the eastern range should file a suo moto case and take action. The actor should also strictly tell his fans to not indulge in such activities. These fans will only listen to their idol. Fan frenzy can be understood, but they cannot break the law."