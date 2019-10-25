    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sudeep Fans Can't Wait To Watch Him As Balli In Dabangg 3! Twitterati Showers Kiccha With Praises

      For a long time now, movie buffs have been eagerly waiting to watch Salman Khan and Sudeep come face-to-face in Bollywood's upcoming film Dabangg 3, which is scheduled to release on December 20. While Salman plays the protagonist Chulbul Pandey, Sudeep is essaying the role of an antagonist Balli. As surprising as it may sound, the villain seems to have stolen the thunder from the hero here. Upon watching Dabangg 3's trailer, Sudeep fans are praising the actor on Twitter! Read some of the tweets below.

      @krisshdop

      "Mass & Entertaining #Dabangg3 trailer. Bad ass Robinhood pandey as arrived with our own #Balisingh This Christmas go to theatres with the whistle and have a good time.Sawagt karo Panday Ji ka aur Apne #Balisingh Ka. @BeingSalmanKhan @KicchaSudeep" - (sic)

      @JasdeepDhuri

      "An entertainer by all means! Super fascinated by @KicchaSudeep as the villain! bit.ly/Dabangg3Trailer. #Dabangg3Trailer@BeingSalmanKhan @sonakshisinha @saieemmanjrekar @arbaazSkhan @PDdancing @nikhil_dwivedi @saffronbrdmedia" - (sic)

      @iswapnakrishna

      "Swagath hai aapka!!!! @BeingSalmanKhan.from dabangg to #Dabangg3TrailerOutToday have enjoyed each series, waiting waiting.. @KicchaSudeep u nailed it ! twitter.com/BeingSalmanKha..." - (sic)

      @MeghanaGaonkar

      "Just saw the trailer of 'Dabangg3' & was much excited ONLY to see @KicchaSudeep sir in it😍..Sir, you are a total rockstar, cannot wait to watch the film..Eagerly looking forward!!" - (sic)

      Sudeep had previously featured in a couple of Bollywood films. But, his experience with the Hindi films made him feel he wasn't welcomed in the industry. The actor had even decided to not work in Bollywood until Dabangg 3 happened.

