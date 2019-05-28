Sudeep Feels Sandalwood Is Taking Too Long To Change; Says Other Film Industries Are Moving Ahead!
Sudeep has been a part of the Kannada film industry for nearly two decades now. Over the years, he has even earned titles such as Kichha and Badshah. However, he has also worked in other film industries. Currently, he's filming for Bollywood's comedy-action flick Dabangg 3. Though, Sudeep has told many times that his heart will always belong to Sandalwood despite working in other languages, the actor feels Kannada film industry is taking too long to change. In an interview with Silverscreen, he has spoken in detail as to how other film industries are moving forward, while Sandalwood is still experimenting at a smaller scale.
'I'm not ambitious'
Talking about the need for change in Sandalwood, Sudeep said, "I'm not ambitious by any means. But I feel that the Kannada film industry is taking too long to move ahead in the way the Malayalam and Tamil film industries have."
He Further Added
"There's a little experimentation but they're all being done on a smaller level. It's a good ten years since Chak De India released. But there's nothing like that here. It's like change is being doled out to all the other film industries except us."
Is This Why He's Working In Other Languages?
Sudeep has always been vocal about his choice of films. Lack of adequate developments in Sandalwood isn't the reason he's taking projects in other film industries. The actor has learned the trick to w
Kichha's Note For His Fans
When asked to describe an actor's life, Sudeep responded saying, "Isn't this what we work hard for? For the normal man, his friends and family are his world. For an actor, the world is his family. I'll never be alone ever."
