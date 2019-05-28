Sudeep Feels Sandalwood Is Taking Too Long To Change; Says Other Film Industries Are Moving Ahead!

'I'm not ambitious'

Talking about the need for change in Sandalwood, Sudeep said, "I'm not ambitious by any means. But I feel that the Kannada film industry is taking too long to move ahead in the way the Malayalam and Tamil film industries have."

He Further Added

"There's a little experimentation but they're all being done on a smaller level. It's a good ten years since Chak De India released. But there's nothing like that here. It's like change is being doled out to all the other film industries except us."

Is This Why He's Working In Other Languages?

Sudeep has always been vocal about his choice of films. Lack of adequate developments in Sandalwood isn't the reason he's taking projects in other film industries. The actor has learned the trick to w

Kichha's Note For His Fans

When asked to describe an actor's life, Sudeep responded saying, "Isn't this what we work hard for? For the normal man, his friends and family are his world. For an actor, the world is his family. I'll never be alone ever."