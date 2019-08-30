Sudeep Feels Yash Is Too Ambitious As An Actor, Can't Be Advised; Only Wishes Him Luck!

Sudeep On Yash

As part of a rapid-fire round, Sudeep was asked what advice he has to give the KGF actor. To which he responded, "He's brilliant and very determined. Yash is too ambitious. He knows what he needs to do to reach that ambition."

Only Wishes Him Luck

"There's nothing much I can say about it. I always called him a good husband. And now, a good father, too. That's about (it). So, I can not advise him but only give my wishes. He's definitely doing a good job," Sudeep further added.

But, Has An Advice For Puneeth

Meanwhile, Sudeep has a piece of well-thought advice for Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar. Kichcha feels Puneeth has always maintained a clean slate in the industry by staying away from controversies. Jokingly, Sudeep added, "Puneeth should be involved in controversies sometimes, else it makes us look bad."

Shivrajkumar Has To Make His Choices

About Shivanna, Sudeep said, "A lot of filmmakers are waiting with amazing scripts to work with him. But, they aren't able to reach him. He needs to pick such stories and work on them because he is an amazing actor."