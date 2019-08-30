Sudeep Feels Yash Is Too Ambitious As An Actor, Can't Be Advised; Only Wishes Him Luck!
Sudeep and Yash are two of the biggest actors of Sandalwood, who are currently busy with their respective films. While the former is awaiting the release of sports-centric drama Pailwaan, the KGF star is working on the sequel to his 2018 blockbuster. For a long time now, fans of both actors have desired to watch them share the screen space. But, Sudeep has a rather different opinion on the Rocking Star. In conversation with Suvarna News, Sudeep said that Yash is too ambitious and he can't provide him with any advice. Read further...
Sudeep On Yash
As part of a rapid-fire round, Sudeep was asked what advice he has to give the KGF actor. To which he responded, "He's brilliant and very determined. Yash is too ambitious. He knows what he needs to do to reach that ambition."
Only Wishes Him Luck
"There's nothing much I can say about it. I always called him a good husband. And now, a good father, too. That's about (it). So, I can not advise him but only give my wishes. He's definitely doing a good job," Sudeep further added.
But, Has An Advice For Puneeth
Meanwhile, Sudeep has a piece of well-thought advice for Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar. Kichcha feels Puneeth has always maintained a clean slate in the industry by staying away from controversies. Jokingly, Sudeep added, "Puneeth should be involved in controversies sometimes, else it makes us look bad."
Shivrajkumar Has To Make His Choices
About Shivanna, Sudeep said, "A lot of filmmakers are waiting with amazing scripts to work with him. But, they aren't able to reach him. He needs to pick such stories and work on them because he is an amazing actor."