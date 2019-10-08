Sudeep's First Look From Dabangg 3 Out! Kannada Actor Thanks Salman Khan For Creating Balli Singh

Sudeep Thanks Salman Khan

Sudeep also shared his first look from Dabangg 3 and wrote, "This's one sch moment where BHIDNE ki baath hi nahi aatha hai SIR. Problem yeh hai ki villan ko tho hero se pyaar ho jatha hai.Its been Wondeful working n sharing space. All the moments shared are priceless n Wil be Treasured. Thank u @BeingSalmanKhan sir. BalliSingh." - (sic)

He's Grateful For The Opportunity

In another tweet, he thanked Prabhu Deva for giving him the opportunity. He tweeted, "Presenting Balli Singh.#Dabangg3..Christmas 2019 release.Thank u Prabhu sir n th whole team for ur wonderful hospitality n gestures. Mch luv n hugs to all." - (sic)

He Plays A Pivotal Role

Considering the huge fan following Sudeep has across the nation, unlike other Sandalwood stars, he is expected to leave a mark with his negative role in the film. His role is also said to be pivotal, adding more value to his presence on-screen.

Sudeep On Preparing For Balli

Talking about playing Balli in Dabangg 3, Sudeep told The New Indian Express in an interview, "I had to look bigger than him [Salman], and that was the biggest responsibility. Otherwise, it will look like he is hitting a child. It was difficult keeping in mind Salman sir's aura but I guess we worked it out and did a good job."