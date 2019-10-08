    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sudeep's First Look From Dabangg 3 Out! Kannada Actor Thanks Salman Khan For Creating Balli Singh

      Sandalwood actor Sudeep is all set to entertain his fans as the antagonist in Salman Khan's much-awaited film Dabangg 3. Today, the Bollywood actor took to Facebook to introduce Sudeep's character, by revealing his first look from the film. The poster was launched a few minutes ago, paired with the caption, "Villain jitna bada ho, usse bhidne mein utna hi mazaa aata hai. Introducing Sudeep Kiccha as Balli in 'Dabangg 3'." - (sic) Sudeep is seen clad in a formal suit, while his expression sports anger. Although the poster doesn't reveal much about what his character has to offer, audiences seem to be thoroughly excited to watch him and hero Salman Khan come face to face.

      Sudeep Thanks Salman Khan

      Sudeep Thanks Salman Khan

      Sudeep also shared his first look from Dabangg 3 and wrote, "This's one sch moment where BHIDNE ki baath hi nahi aatha hai SIR. Problem yeh hai ki villan ko tho hero se pyaar ho jatha hai.Its been Wondeful working n sharing space. All the moments shared are priceless n Wil be Treasured. Thank u @BeingSalmanKhan sir. BalliSingh." - (sic)

      He's Grateful For The Opportunity

      He's Grateful For The Opportunity

      In another tweet, he thanked Prabhu Deva for giving him the opportunity. He tweeted, "Presenting Balli Singh.#Dabangg3..Christmas 2019 release.Thank u Prabhu sir n th whole team for ur wonderful hospitality n gestures. Mch luv n hugs to all." - (sic)

      He Plays A Pivotal Role

      He Plays A Pivotal Role

      Considering the huge fan following Sudeep has across the nation, unlike other Sandalwood stars, he is expected to leave a mark with his negative role in the film. His role is also said to be pivotal, adding more value to his presence on-screen.

      Sudeep On Preparing For Balli

      Sudeep On Preparing For Balli

      Talking about playing Balli in Dabangg 3, Sudeep told The New Indian Express in an interview, "I had to look bigger than him [Salman], and that was the biggest responsibility. Otherwise, it will look like he is hitting a child. It was difficult keeping in mind Salman sir's aura but I guess we worked it out and did a good job."

      Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 13:23 [IST]
