      Sudeep Fulfils A Fan’s Sweet Wish; Deets Inside!

      There's no denying that Sudeep is one of the most popular and bankable stars in Kannada cinema. The mass hero enjoys a strong following due to his cool looks and impressive acting abilities. Now, here is some terrific news for the 'The Villain' star. A fan recently asked the actor to wish him on his birthday and added that he was his world.

      "@KicchaSudeep hai anna today is my birthday i hope u wish me and bless pls anna ur one wish it rocks a hole year so pls wish me and blesss pls love u jasthi anna @MangaloreKSSS @KSSS_Official_ @cdksss_official @TNarsipura @KR_NAGARA_KSSS @KicchafansKKSFA @KSFA_Official," (sic) tweeted Deepanna's well-wisher.

      Sudeep Fulfils A Fan’s Sweet Wish

      Surprisingly, Sudeep took note of the comment and wished his fan in the sweetest way possible, proving the he is one humble person.

      On the professional front, he was las seen the highly ambitious Phailwaan, which opened to a good response in Karnataka. The film, featuring Sudeep in the role of a fighter/wrestler, hit screens in five languages (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam) and this made it a big affair for all concerned.

      Sudeep will next be seen in the Bollywood biggie Dabangg 3, featuring Salman Khan in the lead. The action-drama has piqued the curiosity and this might work in its favour. He also has the eagerly awaited Kotigooba 3 in his kitty.

      Story first published: Sunday, November 24, 2019, 23:36 [IST]
