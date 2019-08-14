Sudeep Furious At A Fan Who Has Decided To Stop Watching His Films! Reacts On Twitter

Sandalwood actor Sudeep has been irked by one of his fans on social media. Many actors and other celebrities have been actively involved in the rescue and rehabilitation of the North Karnataka flood victims. Sudeep too, has been doing everything in his power to spread awareness about the on-going issue, mostly through public posts on his Twitter and Facebook accounts. However, one of his fans expressed disappointment in him for not caring enough about the people in the affected region. The actor lost his cool when the fan blamed him bluntly and even said he would stop watching his films!

It all started when a fan tweeted, "Sir sorry to say I am decide stop watching kannada films because u don't care about people in uttar karnataka they financial support but no one....." - (sic)

Much agitated by the tweet, Sudeep responded, "I guess u ain't aware tat Many from KFI including me have taken the best initiatives to do our best to support those in need. Many of my people r on it, with their complete heart. It Wil a very damaging line from u if u still throw a blind eye to the efforts." - (sic)

Pailwaan's audio launch, which was initially planned to be held in Chitradurga, is moved to Bangalore due to the havoc caused by the rains. The actor made the announcement a few hours ago with the below tweet:

"Floods n weather's been a concern and hence the decision to have the audio launch of #pailwaan at Blore. It hurts me equally as Mch as it has to my frnz in n around Chitradurga. Wil surely do my next there. But for now, I Hope the situation is understoood n my words respected🙏🏼." - (sic)