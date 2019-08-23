Sudeep Gets Nostalgic About His Film Huchcha! Says He Didn’t Have A Choice But To Look So

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep is busy with a series of films. Yesterday, the much-awaited trailer of Pailwaan released. Fans were taken aback by its ravishing trailer, which has garnered over 1.5 million views in a day. A press conference was recently held to mark the launch of Pailwaan teaser, during which, Sudeep got nostalgic about his film Huchcha, which helped him gain recognition in the industry. The actor revealed that he carried the bald look because he didn't have a choice but to look so.

Sudeep said, "I've acted in a film. The role demanded me to go bald. More than half of the crew was hesitant to shave their heads. But, I did what I was supposed to do. Salman Khan remade that film in Bollywood and named it 'Tere Naam'. Huchcha worked well in the theatres for 32 weeks."

Since Huchcha to date, Sudeep has been a part of the biggest hits of Sandalwood. In the past few years, the actor has chosen to act in a few films from other industries, too. Recently, the first teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy launched. Just a glimpse into Sudeep's role has gotten his fans excited.

Kichcha's sport-centric film, Pailwaan is all set to hit the theatres on September 12. The actor will also be seen in the Bollywood film Dabangg 3, essaying an antagonist's role, opposite Salman Khan.

While many actors choose to work only in their respective film industry, Sudeep feels it is important for an actor to try hard to achieve what he wants. He is the only Kannada actor to have acted in several Bollywood and other regional films.