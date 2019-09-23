Sudeep Got Emotional Watching Fans Exit Theatre After Pailwaan; Says He Couldn't Wish For More

Sandalwood's latest blockbuster Pailwaan recently entered the Rs 100 crore club. Helmed by S Krishna, the sports-centric film opened to a brilliant response. Although it fell prey to piracy on the day of the release, fans continue to grace theatres in large numbers. In an interview with TV5, Sudeep revealed that he was at the theatre by six in the morning, to catch Pailwaan's first show on the release day. The actor wasn't hesitant to admit that he was overwhelmed by the love his fans showered on him. He said he got a tad emotional after watching them exit the theatre with bright smiles and a satisfied look on their faces!

Talking about the response his film received, Sudeep told he couldn't have wished for anything more than what his fans have given him. He is thrilled that viewers accepted the movie for what it is, which plays a vital role in determining its success.

Sudeep, who had only watched Pailwaan in bits, visited the theatre on the first day to watch it in full length. The actor also stated that he was curious to see the fans' reaction. And when the show began, what he witnessed was an absolute treat!

The actor had a similar experience when his directorial, My Autograph released. He played the lead in this film as well. Sudeep said, "I got extremely emotional when I saw the response My Autograph received. A couple of films I featured in before My Autograph did not perform well. Also, I had invested a lot in making this film. So, I couldn't help but shed tears of joy when the effort turned out to be fruitful."

Pailwaan has entered its third week of run after displaying outstanding performance in the past two weeks.