    UNBELIEVABLE! Sudeep Has A Suggestion For Darshan; 'Needs To Follow His Heart To Prosper In Life

    By
    |

    Sandalwood actors Darshan and Sudeep are no longer on cordial terms. But, there was a time when these two stars turned heads with their friendship goals and one couldn't help but envy them. However, the two fell apart following an issue regarding their professional lives. Since then, fans of both stars are eagerly waiting for them to patch up and get back to being good pals. And now, Sudeep has yet again made headlines by saying that Darshan would prosper in life if he followed his heart. Will Kiccha's suggestion for the Challenging Star go well with the fans? Read further.

    Sudeep Speaks Up

    It's been quite sometime since Darshan made a public announcement regarding his dispute with Sudeep. He even unfollowed his fellow actor on Twitter, which created a lot of buzz. Though Darshan has refrained from acknowledging anything concerned with his former friend, Sudeep has yet again said something about the Yajamana actor that will definitely interest you!

    Kiccha's Suggestion For D Boss

    In a recent press conference, when Sudeep was asked if he has any suggestion for Darshan, he responded, "Darshan is a great human being with an amazing heart. That's the reason I connected well with him."

    He Further Added

    "Even today, if he's guided by his goodwill, he will be able to achieve great heights in life. Darshan will prosper in life if he followed his heart," said Sudeep. Well, this makes us wonder what Darshan has to say about Kichha's wise words for him!

    Will They Patch Up?

    Undoubtedly, Sudeep is trying everything in his power to patch things up with Darshan. A while ago, he had stated in an interview that he still continues to display one of Darshan's pictures in his house, along with many other celebrities that he adores.

    However, Darshan is yet to give a green signal from his end.

    sudeep darshan
    Monday, July 8, 2019, 10:12 [IST]
