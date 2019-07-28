English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sudeep Has Special B’day Wishes For Dhanush! Here’s What The Pailwaan Actor Had To Say

    By
    |

    Tamil actor Dhanush is celebrating his birthday today. Wishes poured in from fans and friends for the superstar. Sandalwood actor Sudeep took to his Twitter handle to wish Dhanush on his special day. The actors share a cordial relationship and Kichha's words reflects the same. Sudeep wrote, "Many many sch happy returns my friend @dhanushkraja Remain the wonderful person u r. My best wshs to u always. Mch luv n hugs."

    Sudeep Has Special B’day Wishes For Dhanush!

    Though Sudeep and Dhanush have not worked together in any film, reports are suggesting that they are planning on working in one. Dhanush has been in the news for The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, through which he appeared in his first international film.

    Meanwhile, Sudeep is awaiting the release of his sport-centric film Pailwaan. The makers recently announced that the movie would be hitting the theatres on September 12. It was initially scheduled to release on August 29. Later, when the makers of Saaho decided to bring Prabhas' films to the big screen on August 30, Pailwaan's release was postponed to avoid clash at the box office.

    Sanjith Hegde Admits To Having Anxiety Issues; Talks About Dealing With Panic Attacks

    He is also filming for the Bollywood film Dabanng 3. Gossip birdies are suggesting that Salman Khan and Sudeep would be seen fighting each other on-screen. Sudeep is said to be a pivotal role in the film as an antagonist.

    More DHANUSH News

    Read more about: dhanush sudeep pailwaan
    Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 16:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue