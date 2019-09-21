English
    Sudeep Has The Sweetest Message For Daughters Day! Asks Fans To Share Their Favorite Pics

    By
    |

    Tomorrow (September 22) is celebrated as Daughters Day across the globe. Kannada actor Sudeep, who considers his daughter to be his world, took to Twitter to share the sweetest message on the special occasion. Despite the Pailwaan piracy mayhem, Kiccha took time off to embrace the love and relationship, parents share with their daughters. He even asked his fans to share the favorite pictures of their daughters under his post.

    Sudeep Has The Sweetest Message For Daughters Day!

    He wrote, "Daughters day coming up... So to all the cuties of their daddies n mommies,,, a very Happy day. Post ur fav pics of ur daughters,,, n make their day beautiful." - (sic) Fans responded to the actor's tweet by sharing pictures with their beloved daughters.

    #Sudeep is extremely fond of his only daughter Saanvi, who is his utmost priority#. On several occasions, he has expressed that his world revolves around her. In one of his interviews with Times of India, talking about his separation from wife Priya and its impact on his relationship with Saanvi, he stated,

    "The divorce does not translate into any change in the way my daughter and I connect. She is very special to me. She is my only daughter and I love her very much. She is my priority and I will always be there for her."

    The actor has always chosen his personal life over the profession. A few months ago, he took a break from his Bollywood film #Dabangg# 3 to be with Saanvi during her exams.

    Meanwhile, Sannvi has always made her parents proud by proving herself as a smart kid. Two years ago, she was selected to be the prefect of her school; Sudeep and wife Priya, both took to their social media handles to celebrate their daughter's achievement.

