    Sudeep Hosts A Party For The Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6 Contestants; Inside Pics Out!

    By
    |

    Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6 was one of the biggest and most keenly followed shows on TV for well over two months. The Sudeep-hosted reality show created a buzz amongst the fans because of its numerous twists, dramatic showdowns and unpredictable nature. It featured some rather interesting contestants and this upped its recall value in a big way. Yesterday(January 27, 2019), Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6 came to an end amisdt much fanfare. Post the show, the contestants attended an after party and had a blast.

    Pratham Chills With Sudeep

    Pratham, the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 4, was seen enjoying himself at the blast. Here, he can be seen chilling with Sudeep and reliving his time on the show. We are sure, he would have enjoyed taking a trip down memory lane.

    An Awesome Trio

    Pratham also caught up with Dhanraj and Priya Sudeep. The three posed for a few photos and spend time together. Pratham was the star attraction of Bigg Boss Season 4. He had an eventful stay on the show and hearts because of his 'good boy' image. During the show, he also had a reconciliation with his father and it left many fans teary-eyed.

    Rapid Rashmi Steals The Show

    Rapid Rashmi was one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6. She grabbed plenty of attention because of her fiesty nature and lively antics. Unfortunately, despite being popular, she was eliminated from the show and failed to win it.

    "I am proud for being part of Bigg Boss Kannada. All these while I was recognised as Big FM Rashmi and from now on I will be Bigg Boss Rashmi," she had told Sudeep after leaving the house.

    To Conclude...

    Towards the end of the party, the contestants posed for an epic group photograph. The photo clearly is one for the ages. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6 was truly one for ages. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6 was truly a good experience for all concerned and the party was the best way to bring it to an end.

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 11:02 [IST]
