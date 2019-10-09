Sudeep's Impressed With Puneeth's Younger Look In Yuvaratna! 'Butter Cake With A Nice Topping'

Sudeep's Reaction To Puneeth's Look

Sudeep reacted to Puneeth's look in Yuvaratna by tweeting, "@PuneethRajkumar looks 10 years younger.Visuals are amazingly captured,, n the last shot is a butter cake with a nice topping. Takes of the classy way n @SanthoshAnand15. Nicley brought in th commercial touch with the last shot." - (sic)

Meanwhile, here's what the fans had to say about Yuvaratna teaser...

@AmoghKiccha

"Super teaser after long time. @PuneethRajkumar sir act college sports boy.....wishing all the best #YuvaRatna team from @KicchaSudeep. Anna and his fans and wish u happy dasara to hole team thanks @SanthoshAnand15 giving gift to us...@hombalefilms" - (sic)

@AmirabadV

"#yuvaratna teaser looking fabulous..@puneethrajkumar. looks r superb visual also fantastic...@SanthoshAnand15..direction is fabulous this movie will be rules the Box Office of KFI... All the entire team of YuvaRatna" - (sic)

@vkypoo1921

"#YuvaRatna #powerofyouth Power packed Teaser, goosebumps BGM. @PuneethRajkumar..young as always. Ruler is all set to rule the Box office.. Festival begins for all #PowerStar fans.." - (sic)