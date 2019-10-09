    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sudeep's Impressed With Puneeth's Younger Look In Yuvaratna! 'Butter Cake With A Nice Topping'

      By
      |

      Puneeth Rajkumar starrer Yuvaratna's first teaser was launched yesterday. It opened to a great response, garnering hundreds and thousands of views within a few hours. Besides the extremely appealing visuals and the actor's zeal for Rugby, the viewers were all about Puneeth's look in the film. The stylists have done a great job in making the actor look way younger to suit his character, as a college-going student. While fans heaped praises, Sudeep took to Twitter to admire Puneeth's youth look in the film. Read further to know what the Pailwaan actor said.

      Sudeep's Reaction To Puneeth's Look

      Sudeep's Reaction To Puneeth's Look

      Sudeep reacted to Puneeth's look in Yuvaratna by tweeting, "@PuneethRajkumar looks 10 years younger.Visuals are amazingly captured,, n the last shot is a butter cake with a nice topping. Takes of the classy way n @SanthoshAnand15. Nicley brought in th commercial touch with the last shot." - (sic)

      Meanwhile, here's what the fans had to say about Yuvaratna teaser...

      @AmoghKiccha

      @AmoghKiccha

      "Super teaser after long time. @PuneethRajkumar sir act college sports boy.....wishing all the best #YuvaRatna team from @KicchaSudeep. Anna and his fans and wish u happy dasara to hole team thanks @SanthoshAnand15 giving gift to us...@hombalefilms" - (sic)

      @AmirabadV

      @AmirabadV

      "#yuvaratna teaser looking fabulous..@puneethrajkumar. looks r superb visual also fantastic...@SanthoshAnand15..direction is fabulous this movie will be rules the Box Office of KFI... All the entire team of YuvaRatna" - (sic)

      @vkypoo1921

      @vkypoo1921

      "#YuvaRatna #powerofyouth Power packed Teaser, goosebumps BGM. @PuneethRajkumar..young as always. Ruler is all set to rule the Box office.. Festival begins for all #PowerStar fans.." - (sic)

      More PUNEETH RAJKUMAR News

      Read more about: puneeth rajkumar yuvaratna sudeep
      Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 12:15 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 9, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue